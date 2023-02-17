U.P. Board exams begin: Over 1 lakh Lucknow students take exam, CM wishes examinees

The High School and Intermediate examinations of UP Board were held in two shifts at 127 centres across the Lucknow district with 54,907 candidates appearing for the High School exam and 48,818 for the Intermediate, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his Twitter account, chief minister Yogi Adityanath wished students luck. “My best wishes to the students appearing in the 10th and 12th Class examinations of other educational Boards, including UP Board! Enter the examination hall with a clear head and without tension. Your efforts will undoubtedly yield good results,” read a translation of his tweets in Hindi.

In the first shift on Thursday, the DM conducted a surprise inspection of various examination centres, including Centennial Inter College, Queens Anglo Sanskrit Inter College, and the Lalbagh-based Islamia Inter College Examination Center.

In the second shift, Gangwar visited the district-level control rooms set up for online monitoring of examinations at Government Girls Inter College, Government Hussainabad Inter College, Thakurganj-based Kalicharan Inter College, and Government Jubilee Inter College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The district-level control rooms monitor the district’s examination halls. No centre has reported any irregularities,” he said in a press statement.

“At the district level, four zonal magistrates, 16 sector magistrates, 126 static magistrates, and six mobile squads have been appointed to conduct the examination peacefully and fairly. Any form of negligence will not be tolerated,” added the statement.

Gangwar directed that clocks and adequate lighting be provided at all examination rooms for the benefit of students.

Father carries invalid son on back to take exam

A video of a father carrying his son to a UP Board exam center went viral on social media on Thursday. The video was said to be from Shamli’s City Inter College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the man, Rakesh, a resident of village Mastgarh, says on being asked by reporters that there is no vehicle in his village, so he has brought his son here by bicycle and was now carrying him to the examination hall.