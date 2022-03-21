UP Board exams: Centre supdt, invigilators duties to be allocated via computer software

For the first time in the upcoming UP Board examinations, the duties of centre superintendent, invigilators and other personnel will be allocated through computer software, said Aradhana Shukla, additional chief secretary, secondary education department, UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The deployment will be done through a fair and transparent process. The process of claiming examination honorarium has also been simplified,” Shukla added.

Shukla said that the data of teachers in government, government-aided and self-financed colleges of a district have been uploaded on a portal. Similarly, the details of the teachers of the basic education council have also been uploaded on a portal.

According to seniority, the duty of the teachers of secondary schools will be assigned as centre superintendent and external centre superintendent. Similarly, at each examination centre, 50% of teachers will be deputed as external invigilators.

“It has been taken care that the duty of teachers should be allotted at the nearest examination centre only. After every five days, the duties of the invigilators will be randomly reallocated to maintain transparency. The centre superintendent will be allowed to retain 50% of the teachers of their colleges involved in the examination work,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shukla said that the attendance of teachers will be recorded online through the said portal. At the end of the examination, the information about the number of days they have done the examination work will be available on the portal. Their bill will be auto-generated, and the remuneration will be paid based on working days recorded on the portal.

The additional chief secretary of secondary education is hopeful that with the help of this portal, the difficulties arising for teachers engaged in the examination work will be easily resolved.

Now, they will not have to run from pillar to post for the remuneration of the examination work. The remuneration will be paid directly into their bank accounts, she said.

The board examinations of high school and intermediate conducted by the UP Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj, will be starting from April 24

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}