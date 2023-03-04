UP Board exams set to conclude today

After weeks of exam stress, class 10 and 12 students will finally have a relaxed weekend as the last exam of the UP Board will be held on Saturday.

High school students celebrate after writing their final paper of the board exam, in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT )

Over 21 lakh intermediate students are expected to write Chemistry and Sociology papers on the final day at 8,000 centres across the state, board officials said. Exams for the class 10 students ended on Friday.

Secretary Divyakant Shukla said, “Two impersonators—one from Ballia and the other from Pratapgarh--were caught during the Social Science exam for high school students. An FIR has been registered against them”.

The high school and intermediate exams kicked off on February 16. Unlike previous years, t where was not much commotion during the examinations, which is considered a major achievement by the board, shared an official.

In the first shift, 39,763 candidates are expected to write the exam at 1,120 exam centres and 21,16,095 in the second shift.

