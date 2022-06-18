U.P. Board high school, Intermediate pass percentages better than 2020 mark

Girls outperformed boys in both the UP Board high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

The overall pass percentage rose by about 10% in class 12 and by nearly 5% in class 10 exams as compared to the 2020 figures, the last time full-fledged exams were held.

In the class 10 exams this year, the girls achieved a pass percentage of 91.69%. against the boys’ 85.25%. The overall pass percentage in the high school examination is 88.18% against 83.31% in 2020, an increase of 4.87%.

In 2020, 79.88% boys and 87.29% girls had passed the exam.

In the intermediate (class 12) exam, the girls logged a pass percentage of 90.15 against boys’ 81.21%. The overall pass percentage rose to 85.33%. In 2020, the class 12 pass percentage was 74.63%, including 68.88% for boys and 81.96% for girls. There has been an improvement of 10.70% this time.

In high school, 27 students figured among the top 10, including 19 girls and eight boys.

Officials said as compared to 2020, the pass percentage of boys saw a rise of 5.37% while that of girls witnessed a 4.40% increase.

“As a result, this was the best ever high school exam result in the past five exams held by the board,” they added.

Director (secondary education) and UP Board chairperson Sarita Tiwari along with board secretary Divyakant Shukla announced the results at the Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters.

In 2021, the UP Board had not conducted exams owing to the pandemic and declared the results on the basis of past performances of the students. Back then, the pass percentage of Intermediate students was 97.88% including 97.4% of boys and 98.4% of girls.

Last year, the pass percentage was 99.53% including 99.52% for boys and 99.55% for girls in class 10.

The students can check their results online at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

In class 12, Divyanshi of Jai Maa SG Inter College (Radha Nagar) of Fatehpur district emerged the topper with 95.40% marks.

Anshika Yadav of Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College at Bhulai-ka-Pura in Prayagraj district and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Sri Sai Inter College at Lakherabagh in Barabanki district each scored 95% to bag the second place on the merit list. Balkrishna of SBM Inter College at Raghuvanspuram in Fatehpur district with 94.20% bagged the third place.

In Intermediate, 28 students figured among the top 10, including 13 boys and 15 girls.

This year, the Intermediate exams were conducted at 8,316 examination centres spread across the 75 districts of the state between March 24 and April 12.

In Intermediate, a total of 24,10,971 students, including 22,62,139 regular and 1,48, 832 private students were registered. A total of 22,37,578, including 21,07,117 regular and 1,30,461 private students appeared in the exam. As many as 19,09,249 students, including 17,90,225 regular and 1,19,024 private students, emerged successful.

In the high school exam, Prince Patel of Anubhav Inter College, Murlipur Rar, Kanpur district, topped with 97.67% marks. Sanskriti Thakur of SVM Inter College (Gulabbari, Moradabad district) and Kiran Kushwaha of Shivaji Inter College, Arra, Kanpur district each scored 97.50% marks to bag the second place in the merit list. Aniket Sharma of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Tirwa, Kannauj district, with 97.33% marks stood third in the merit list.

This year, the high school exams were conducted at 8,373 examination centres across the 75 districts of the state between March 24 and April 12. In high school, a total of 27,81,645 students, including 27,64,443 regular and 17,202 private students, were registered and of them a total of 25,20,634 (90.61%), including 25,06,728 regular and 13,906 private students, appeared in the exam. Of them, 22,22,745 students, including 22,12,893 regular and 9,852 private students, emerged successful.

