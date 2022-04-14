UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30

With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla sent a missive to all district inspectors of schools (DIOSes) on Wednesday ordering them ensure that the internal assessment marks of the high school students get uploaded on the board’s designated website by April 30, said state secondary education department officials.

For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment. For these remaining 30 marks, there are three assignments of 10 marks each which are awarded on the basis of internal assessment.

Orders have also been given by the UP Board to officials to ensure through the school principals concerned that the marks/grades of written and practical examination of moral studies, yoga, sports and physical education of high school and intermediate classes get uploaded on the Board’s website by April 30. “Ensure that no laxity is shown in this task,” says the order dated April 13, a copy of which is with HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UP Board high school and intermediate examination that concluded on Wednesday had a total of 51,92,689 candidates registered this year but out of which just 47,75,749 candidates appeared while 4,16,940 candidates remained absent.

Of the total 27,81,654 registered candidates in high school, 25,25,007 candidates were present and 2,56,647 were absent. Similarly, out of total 2411035 registered candidates in intermediate, 22,50,742 candidates wrote their exams while 1,60,293 candidates remained absent.

Practical exams to be held under CCTV cameras

PRAYAGRAJ Like in the past few years, this time too UP Board intermediate practical exams will be conducted under the watch of CCTV cameras to ensure cheating free exams.

In the Google Meet conference of the secondary education department held on April 12, it emerged that CCTV cameras were not available in most school laboratories. Following this, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla directed all DIOSes on Tuesday that all 8,373 examination centres have CCTV cameras installed in the classrooms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So, some of these CCTV cameras can be used in laboratories and ensure that the practical exams too get conducted under CCTV watch just like the recently concluded written exams,” says the missive dated April 12, a copy of which is with HT. However, the schedule of practical examination is yet to be released by UP Board.