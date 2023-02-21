UP Board: Over 90,000 students skip exams; two proxy candidates booked

Over 90,000 examinees skipped the UP Board examination held across state on Monday. A total of 13,25,499 candidates were registered to appear in the exam, and of these 12,35,251 candidates turned up while the remaining 90,428 skipped the paper.

In the first shift, home science exam was held for high school while accountancy and geography papers were held for intermediate students in first shift and second shift respectively.

As per the officials, around 5% examinees skipped the home science exam while and around 10% examinees skipped the geography exam and around 5% students skipped the accountancy paper.

Meanwhile, FIR was lodged against two proxy candidates who were nabbed on the day. One of them was caught in Lakhimpur Kheri while another in Bulandshahr.

Secretary, UP Secondary Education Board, Divyakant Shukla said that a total of 53,560 examinees did not appear in the home science exam of class 10 (first shift). A total of 9,01,020 students were registered in this subject across the state. Similarly, out of 58,209 examinees in class 12 (accountancy), 3,246 did not turn up. In Intermediate, for geography exam, out of total 3,66,270 examinees, 33,442 skipped the examination.

“The board has taken the matter of students skipping the examination very seriously. In this regard, there is a plan to inquire about the issue from the registered schools”, said Shukla.

For the scheduled exam of mathematics on February 21, board secretary has given strict instructions to the officers to be very careful. Along with keeping an eye on the strongrooms, they have also been asked to take stern action against those centres in the districts where there is a possibility of disturbances. The board secretary has issued guidelines to maintain the integrity of the examination at all costs.

“All the education officers have been urged to fulfil their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and every department including police force will be active during the mathematics exam. STF has also made an effort to make the examination cheating-free,” said Shukla.

The government is also monitoring the entire examination at its own level, he informed.