U.P. Board practical exams begin in 10 divisions of state

The practical examinations of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Board Intermediate 2023 began simultaneously in 10 divisions of the state - Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti - as per the schedule on Saturday. A total of 7,726 examiners have been appointed to conduct the practical examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, practical examinations were completed at a total of 865 centres. A total of 781 sector magistrates were appointed by the district magistrates in each district for supervision of practical examinations, in which proper supervision of practical examinations was carried out.

Along with this, the district school inspector and sector magistrate in each district inspected each examination centre two to three times a day to ensure that the practical examination was being conducted smoothly under the supervision of CCTV cameras.

Continuous monitoring of practical examinations is being done by the control room established in all the five regional offices and headquarters of the Council, Prayagraj, by establishing contact with the control rooms and practical examination centres established in the districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was reported that examinations were conducted smoothly, without cheating and peacefully at all experimental examination centres,” said UP Board secretary, Divyakant Shukla.