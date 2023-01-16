UP Board practical exams from January 21

UP Board practical examinations will be conducted in two phases starting January 21, said secretary Divyakant Shukla.

The exams will be held in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions in the first phase, and Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions in the second phase from January 29 to February 5.

The exam centres will be under CCTV surveillance and their complete recordings will be provided to the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on demand. Marks and grades awarded to students in project-based examinations (internal assessments) and some others will be uploaded to the council’s official website www.upmsp.edu.in by January 25, the secretary added.

For any query or complaint, any student, principal, or teacher can write or call the concerned regional offices of the council or the council headquarters: Meerut (0121-2660742/ 9454457256; romeerut@gmail.com), Bareilly (0581-2576494; robareilly@gmail.com), Prayagraj (0532-2423265/ 9838510862; roallahabad1@gmail.com), Varanasi (0542-2509990; rovaransi@gmail.com), Gorakhpur (0551-2205271/6394717234; (upmsprogkp@gmail.com) and HQ in Prayagraj (18001805310/ 18001805312 upmsp@rediffmail.com).