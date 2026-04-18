UP Board results likely by April 27

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) is set to declare High School and Intermediate examination results on or before April 27, with final verification of marks currently underway. Data processing from all five regional centres—Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi and Meerut—is complete, and officials are conducting a final round of checks before announcing the results.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) (HT Photo)

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Bhagwati Singh, UP Board secretary, said most of the result preparation work is complete, and the final tally is being cross-checked to avoid errors. “We are making efforts to declare the results on or before April 27, 2026. The official notification will be issued from the Board headquarters once the date is finalised after consultation with the government. All work is progressing on schedule, and cross-checking is underway to identify and rectify any discrepancies,” he said.

Board officials said that the evaluation of over three crore answer sheets by more than 1.40 lakh evaluators at 249 centres began on March 18 and was completed by April 4 within the deadline. The board had estimated around 20 days for processing and finalising results with the help of seven private firms handling data entry and related work.

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{{^usCountry}} A budget of over ₹1 crore has been earmarked for result preparation. At a processing cost of ₹2.76 per student, payments to private firms are estimated at around ₹1.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A budget of over ₹1 crore has been earmarked for result preparation. At a processing cost of ₹2.76 per student, payments to private firms are estimated at around ₹1.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This year, 27,61,696 students registered for Class 10 examinations, while 25,76,082 candidates enrolled for Class 12 exams. Around 2.87 lakh students were absent during the examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, 27,61,696 students registered for Class 10 examinations, while 25,76,082 candidates enrolled for Class 12 exams. Around 2.87 lakh students were absent during the examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GFX—-----UP Board High School, Intermediate results on or before April 27, 2026.Data processing from all five regional centres completed, final verification underway.Over 3 crore answer sheets evaluated by over 1.40 lakh teachers at 249 centres.Seven private firms engaged for data entry and result processing across the state.The Board allocated over ₹1 crore for result preparation at ₹2.76 per student.27.61 lakh students enrolled for the Class 10 exam, 25.76 lakh for the Class 12 exam.2.87 lakh candidates remained absent in the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GFX—-----UP Board High School, Intermediate results on or before April 27, 2026.Data processing from all five regional centres completed, final verification underway.Over 3 crore answer sheets evaluated by over 1.40 lakh teachers at 249 centres.Seven private firms engaged for data entry and result processing across the state.The Board allocated over ₹1 crore for result preparation at ₹2.76 per student.27.61 lakh students enrolled for the Class 10 exam, 25.76 lakh for the Class 12 exam.2.87 lakh candidates remained absent in the examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Caption: UP Board headquarters at Prayagraj. (HT)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kenneth John ...Read More Kenneth John is a seasoned reporter based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He writes on a wide range of issues, including secondary education, women and child welfare, crime, infrastructure development, environment, human rights, poverty, and rural development. Read Less

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