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UP Board results likely by April 27

Bhagwati Singh, UP Board secretary, said most of the result preparation work is complete, and the final tally is being cross-checked to avoid errors. “We are making efforts to declare the results on or before April 27, 2026. The official notification will be issued from the Board headquarters once the date is finalised after consultation with the government. All work is progressing on schedule, and cross-checking is underway to identify and rectify any discrepancies,” he said.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:41 pm IST
By Kenneth John, Prayagraj
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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) is set to declare High School and Intermediate examination results on or before April 27, with final verification of marks currently underway. Data processing from all five regional centres—Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi and Meerut—is complete, and officials are conducting a final round of checks before announcing the results.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) (HT Photo)

Bhagwati Singh, UP Board secretary, said most of the result preparation work is complete, and the final tally is being cross-checked to avoid errors. “We are making efforts to declare the results on or before April 27, 2026. The official notification will be issued from the Board headquarters once the date is finalised after consultation with the government. All work is progressing on schedule, and cross-checking is underway to identify and rectify any discrepancies,” he said.

Board officials said that the evaluation of over three crore answer sheets by more than 1.40 lakh evaluators at 249 centres began on March 18 and was completed by April 4 within the deadline. The board had estimated around 20 days for processing and finalising results with the help of seven private firms handling data entry and related work.

Caption: UP Board headquarters at Prayagraj. (HT)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kenneth John

Kenneth John is a seasoned reporter based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He writes on a wide range of issues, including secondary education, women and child welfare, crime, infrastructure development, environment, human rights, poverty, and rural development.

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