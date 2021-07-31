Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Board to declare high school, inter results today

The UP Board high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) results will be declared on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The results will be uploaded on the board’s website at 3pm, said director secondary education, Vinay Kumar Pandey.

The state government had cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s high school (Class 10) and intermediate (class 12) board exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The CBSE Board too had cancelled its class 10 and 12 exams.

With exams scrapped, the has board adopted a methodology to give marks.

For intermediate students, the board will consider 50% marks obtained in class 10, then 40% in class 11 and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12.

Likewise in high school, 50% marks will be calculated on the basis of total marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks scored in class 10 pre-board.

A total of 56,04,628 candidates had registered for high school and intermediate examinations.

For high school examination, 29,94,312 candidates were registered of which 29,74,487 (99.34%) were regular students and 19,825 were enrolled as private candidates. Similarly in intermediate, 26,10,316 students were registered. Of these, 25,17,658 were regular and 92,658 were private students.

