UP Board to revamp vocational courses with NCERT-backed curriculum

In a move aimed at modernising its vocational education framework, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) is set to incorporate an updated curriculum developed by the Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal -- a constituent unit of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)

The initiative is part of the Board’s broader effort to upgrade its outdated vocational courses and align them with contemporary industry standards and skill requirements, officials aware of the development said.

According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the integration of PSSCIVE curriculum will help bridge the gap between traditional vocational training and current employment trends, offering students more relevant and practical skill sets.

He said discussions were underway to finalise the modules and ensure smooth implementation across more than 28,000 affiliated institutions of the Board. The move, he added, was expected to benefit thousands of students enrolled in vocational streams, enhancing their employability and technical proficiency.

“We have an 8- to 10-member committee for all subjects. To bring about positive changes in the nearly 46 vocational courses that the Board offers each year, a dedicated team of experts from polytechnics, universities, and engineering institutions is being constituted. Once the expert committees for each course are formed, the existing curriculum will be reviewed and necessary revisions made in line with their recommendations,” Singh explained.

Trade-oriented vocational courses such as mobile repairing, automobile technology, and agriculture were set to undergo a major overhaul, with obsolete content being replaced by the latest technology-based modules, officials said. The photography course will be converted to a digital format, with new modules on digital design, image quality, storytelling, and photo editing. Similarly, in mobile repairing, the syllabus will be updated to include the latest features and repair solutions.

The revamped curriculum for all 46 courses is expected to be rolled out from the 2026-27 academic session.

It may be noted that the Board, after reviewing the declining student interest in its outdated vocational courses, decided to undertake a comprehensive revamp of the entire vocational curriculum.