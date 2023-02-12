U.P.: Brother-sister duo to escort Prez to stage at BBAU convocation

The brother sister duo of Shubham and Kriti Rai has been entrusted with the responsibility of escorting President Droupadi Murmu to the dais when she arrives at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) as chief guest for the university’s 10th convocation on Monday (February 13).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Shubham is senior under officer of 67 UP Battalion, Kriti holds the same rank in 20 UP Battalion of NCC. They are pursuing BA honours in public administration from BBAU.

“It is a rare honour for us to escort the first citizen of the country on her arrival at BBAU,” said the duo. Children of an ex-serviceman Avdhesh Kumar Rai, the siblings also want to serve the armed forces.

“We draw our inspiration from our father. It was his dream that we should join NCC and later get into the armed forces,” they said. The duo was selected after a tough drill session through open selection process. “Now we are looking forward to giving our best when the President arrives here,” the duo said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The President will give away medals and degrees to 10 students only. The remaining medals and degrees will be given later in the day. The convocation will be held in three sessions. The President will attend the first session only,” said BBAU vice chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh while addressing a press conference.