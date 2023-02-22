UP Budget: Focus on infra, women empowerment; 1,050cr for Kanya Sumangala

Presenting the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023, finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Wednesday announced a provision of ₹1,050 crore under Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana for 2023-24 financial year; ₹4,032 crore for destitute widows. A proposal of ₹600 crore for Samuhik Vivah scheme for the marriage of all girls of all classes was announced in the UP Budget 2023. A provision of ₹150 crore was proposed under the marriage grant scheme for daughters of poor people belonging to other backward classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP Budget 2023: Follow LIVE updates

In his UP Budget 2023 speech, the finance minister recalled the recently held Global Investors Summit and said it resulted in 19,000 MoUs worth about ₹33.50 lakh crore. "The state's contribution to the country's GDP is more than 8%. In the year 2021 2022, a growth of 16.8% has been registered in the Gross State Domestic Product, which was higher than the country's growth rate. The rate of growth in GSDP for the financial year 2023-2024 has been estimated at 19%. In the era of global recession, the growth rate of the state's economy is encouraging. Before 2017, the unemployment rate 14.4%, today it has come down to about 4.2%," the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

₹21,510 provision has been announced for the construction of roads, bridges and anther allocation of Es 6,209 has been made in UP Budget 2023 for the maintenance of the roads and bridges. The minister proposed ₹12,631 crore for various programmes under National Rural Health Mission. A budget provision of ₹7,248 crore has been proposed for the old age/farmer pension scheme; ₹1,120 cr for Divyang Pension Yojana.

The minister announced a provision of ₹3,600 crore to provide tablets and smartphones to eligible students of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. A provision of ₹60 crores is proposed for UP Information Technology and Startups Policy, the minister announced.

Uttar Pradesh Budget sets an investment target of ₹10 lakh cr, creation of 20 thousand jobs in next 5 years under UP Tourism Policy 2022, the minister said. ₹200 crore has been proposed for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor.

Budget for airports in Uttar Pradesh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"International airports are under construction in Jewar and Ayodhya and soon 5 international airports will become functional in the state. State Govt has decided to increase the number of runways in Jewar Airport from 2 to 5," the minister said. During the tenure of our government, the construction work of 4 airports has been completed so far & the construction work of 6 airports (Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra) is nearing completion, the minister added. In the coming years, 5 international and 16 domestic airports will become functional in the state, thus a total of 21 airports, he said.

Budget 2023 for Kanpur Metro, RRTS Corridor

A budget arrangement of ₹585 crore is proposed for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project in the financial year 2023-2024. A budget arrangement of ₹465 crore is proposed for the Agra Metro Rail Project. Construction work on Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS Corridor is underway. In the financial year 2023-2024, a provision of ₹1306 Cr proposed for it. Provision of ₹100 Cr proposed for the implementation of Metro Rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities, the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.