Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: BJP govt's budget will be ‘inclusive,’ says deputy CM Pathak
Live

Uttar Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: BJP govt's budget will be ‘inclusive,’ says deputy CM Pathak

lucknow news
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 10:17 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023-24 LIVE updates: The budget will be tabled at 11 am in the state legislative assembly.

UP deputy CM Brijesh Pathak (ANI)
UP deputy CM Brijesh Pathak (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023 LIVE updates: At 11 am on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna will table the state's annual budget, for the financial year 2023-24. This will be the second budget for ‘Yogi 2.0,’ or chief minister Yogi Adityanath, under whose leadership the ruling BJP was re-elected in March last year.

The 2023 UP budget assumes significance also because of the Lok Sabha elections, slated for April-May 2024; as the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to the lower house of Parliament – the highest among all states and UTs. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP won 71 and 62 seats respectively from Uttar Pradesh, and crossed the majority mark in Lok Sabha on its own. 

In 2024, PM Narendra Modi and the BJP will seek their third term at the Centre.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 22, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    UP assembly's budget session began on Feb 20

    The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly commenced on Feb 20, amid protests by the SP-led opposition over various issues. Read

  • Feb 22, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    ‘It will be an inclusive budget’: Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak

    The budget will be an ‘inclusive’ one for the overall development of the state, says deputy CM Brijesh Pathak.

  • Feb 22, 2023 09:52 AM IST

    Ahead of budget, Suresh Khanna offers prayers

    Finance minister Khanna offers prayers at a temple in Lucknow, ahead of the budget presentation.

  • Feb 22, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    UP budget for 2023-24 to be tabled today

    State finance minister Suresh Khanna will table the budget at 11 am, in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath and others. Before the budget is presented, the chief minister will preside over a cabinet meeting to give nod to the budget. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up budget session yogi adityanath uttar pradesh + 1 more

UP Budget LIVE updates: BJP govt's budget will be ‘inclusive,’ says dy CM Pathak

lucknow news
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 10:17 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023-24 LIVE updates: The budget will be tabled at 11 am in the state legislative assembly.

UP deputy CM Brijesh Pathak (ANI)
UP deputy CM Brijesh Pathak (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Man beaten to death at residence, 2 held

lucknow news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 02:08 AM IST

Around six men assaulted Sharma with hockey sticks and iron rods, resulting in his death at the scene, the SP said.

The SP said the two accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested even as the police were searching for the remaining accused. (For representation)
The SP said the two accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested even as the police were searching for the remaining accused. (For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Close Story

NSUI demands implementation of uniform exam fees

lucknow news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:53 AM IST

In July, 2022, uniform examination fee for the undergraduate courses was fixed by Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department in all state universities. According to NSUI, till now the Lucknow University administration has not taken any step in this regard.

NSUI members staging protest on the Lucknow University campus on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
NSUI members staging protest on the Lucknow University campus on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

Allotment of 72 plots to MSME minister cancelled

lucknow news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:49 AM IST

The plots would be allotted again to the eligible people and the department would ensure that the land is used for the purpose it has been sought for, said the minister

The allotments to Rakesh Sachan were found when the industries and MSME department looked for vacant land in industrial estates across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Global Investors Summit. (File Photo)
The allotments to Rakesh Sachan were found when the industries and MSME department looked for vacant land in industrial estates across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Global Investors Summit. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Int’l students at Lucknow University discuss importance of mother tongue

lucknow news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:39 AM IST

The 30 participants shared their ideas of humanitarian values enshrined in their mother tongue and recited statements of global importance in their own languages.

(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

Six medical colleges to get their own pharmacies

lucknow news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:16 AM IST

The pharmacies will come up at the medical colleges in Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur. The tender process is likely to get completed in the next two weeks.

(For representation)
(For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

Bhatkhande looks to collaborate with 12 arts and culture institutes, takes up survey

lucknow news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The university’s new vice-chancellor, Mandvi Singh, and registrar, Tuhin Dwivedi, inspected Lalit Kala Akademi and Sangeet Natak Akademi on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The university, meanwhile, will also start recruiting guest faculties to 50 per cent of the vacant staff positions.
The university, meanwhile, will also start recruiting guest faculties to 50 per cent of the vacant staff positions.
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

UP govt identifying Waqf properties for welfare projects

lucknow news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 11:26 PM IST

There are 162,229 Waqf properties in UP, including 1,50,000 registered with the Sunni Central Waqf Board and 12,229 with the Shia Central Waqf Board. The govt has directed officials to survey these properties so that schools, hospitals, parks and playgrounds can come up at these places, says minister

Dharampal Singh, minister of minority welfare, waqf and Haj, said the state government is keen to free these properties from the clutches of land mafia and use them for the welfare of people. (Pic for representation)
Dharampal Singh, minister of minority welfare, waqf and Haj, said the state government is keen to free these properties from the clutches of land mafia and use them for the welfare of people. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Kanpur univ VC case: HC rejects plea challenging CBI probe against prof Vinay Pathak

lucknow news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:13 PM IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the CBI probe ordered by the state government to investigate corruption allegations against Prof Vinay Pathak, the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSMU) in Kanpur

Corruption cases against Pathak came to light after Denis lodged an FIR against Pathak last year. (For Representation)
Corruption cases against Pathak came to light after Denis lodged an FIR against Pathak last year. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

Health care services under BJP govt ‘as good as dead’: Akhilesh

lucknow news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:05 PM IST

Govt busy probing who pilfered flowerpots that were lined up along the roads to welcome G-20 guests. They have no time to pay attention to the non-availability of 108 and 102 ambulances, hospitals facing shortage of doctors, and doctors busy in private practice, he claims

Akhilesh Yadav said doctors in a Ghaziabad hospital are attending to patients in candlelight for last five days and the government’s administration is sitting idle. (File Photo)
Akhilesh Yadav said doctors in a Ghaziabad hospital are attending to patients in candlelight for last five days and the government’s administration is sitting idle. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

NIA raids 6 U.P. districts: Raids find terrorist-gangster-drug nexus; arms, 2.3cr seized

lucknow news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 10:47 PM IST

In a major crackdown on gangsters, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided six Uttar Pradesh districts – Baghpat, Bareilly, Pratapgarh, Bulandshahr, Lucknow and Pilibhit – on Tuesday

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

Allahabad HC grants bail to Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali in attempt to murder case

lucknow news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 10:12 PM IST

However, Ali Ahmad will remain in jail as one more criminal case is pending against him at Kareli police station of Prayagraj district and he is yet to get bail in that case

An FIR was lodged against Ali Ahmad on July 31 last year. (For Representation)
An FIR was lodged against Ali Ahmad on July 31 last year. (For Representation)
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Close Story

Budget session: U.P. assembly condoles demise of Kol, Tripathi and others

lucknow news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly was adjourned for the day after mourning the death of its sitting member Rahul Prakash Kol, former speaker and former WB governor Keshri Nath Tripathi and others

Feb 21, 2023 was the second day of the ongoing UP Budget Session. (For Representation)
Feb 21, 2023 was the second day of the ongoing UP Budget Session. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

Richa Singh writes to ECI over expulsion, seeks action against SP

lucknow news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 09:53 PM IST

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Richa Singh has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against her recent expulsion from the SP which she termed undemocratic

Richa has also made plain her plans to move the Allahabad high court against her expulsion. (HT file)
Richa has also made plain her plans to move the Allahabad high court against her expulsion. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Close Story

U.P.: Controversy over Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at Lucknow’s KMC Language Univ

lucknow news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Panel formed to probe matter; hostel warden removed from responsibility till the pendency of inquiry, says VC

Students of KMC Language University in Lucknow staging a protest on the issue on Tuesday. (Sourced)
Students of KMC Language University in Lucknow staging a protest on the issue on Tuesday. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out