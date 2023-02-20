Uttar Pradesh budget session begins, Samajwadi Party members’ go back slogans greet governor

“Go back slogans” shouted by Samajwadi Party members greeted governor Anandiben Patel as she delivered her address before the joint sitting of two houses of the state legislature on the first day of the U.P. budget session on Monday.

The governor’s address lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for efforts on various fronts and noted that the state is progressing on the path of development to become the second largest economy in India and a trillion-dollar economy in five years (2022-2027).

She called the G20 working group meeting organised in the state an opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s development, infrastructure and culture to global community.

The enthusiasm that the world’s business community has shown led to the state getting 19,058 letters of intent for investment of ₹33.50 lakh crore and the possible creation of 94 lakh job opportunities, she said.

The governor, who arrived at about 10.55am after her ceremonial welcome at the Vidhan Bhavan, began addressing members about two minutes before the scheduled time of 11am and completed her 47-page address in about an hour and a minute, amid slogan-shouting and displaying of placards.

Her address marked the beginning of the budget session of the state legislature.

The slogan shouting started in the state assembly hall soon after the arrival of the governor.

The opposition members rose from their seats soon after the national anthem. The slogan shouting began soon thereafter.

Samajwadi Party members, who donned red caps, began raising “go back” slogans, calling the government anti-backward classes and anti-farmer. They displayed red and black placards with anti-government slogans. The slogans on the placards said the BJP government had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people, including the promise to distribute scooty to girls.

The slogans also focused on use of bulldozers, delay in caste census, law and order, unemployment and rising inflation. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, was seen displaying a placard. Shivpal Singh Yadav was seen standing next to Akhilesh Yadav. The Rashtriya Lok Dal members displayed green placards, demanding an increase in the sugarcane price. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra Mona and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Uma Shankar Singh were also seen standing on their respective seats to make their point.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, minister and the members on the treasury benches thumped their desks every time the governor praised the state government’s achievements on various fronts. Much could not be heard amid the din of slogan shouting.

Speaker Satish Mahana, who along with state legislative council chairman Manvendra Singh, sat on the dais as the governor read out her address, later tabled her written address in the assembly. The governor referred to the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit organised in 2018. She said three ground breaking ceremonies were organised after the 2018 summit and investment of about ₹4 lakh crore had been implemented on the ground since then.

“Uttar Pradesh, the growth engine of India, is progressing towards becoming the country’s second largest economy. The state contributes more than 8% to the national Gross Domestic Product. The Prime Minister has resolved to take the Indian economy to 5 trillion dollars. Keeping this, in view my government is making planned efforts to make the state a trillion dollar-economy during 2022-2027 period,” the governor said.

She referred to implementation of more than 600 reforms under the Business Reform Action Plan. More than 400 online services are being provided to the entrepreneurs through the single- window portal Nivesh Mitra.

“Uttar Pradesh is in the achiever’s category in the ease of doing business,” she said.

The governor said effective police action has resulted in strengthening the feeling of security among women, girls, traders and weaker sections in the state.

