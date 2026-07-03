Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state’s bureaucracy no longer suffers from policy paralysis and is ready to take the state forward at full speed to achieve the goal of Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state-of-the-art new campus of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

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“Uttar Pradesh is no longer suffering from policy paralysis and is ready to move ahead at full speed to achieve the goal of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said while addressing administrative officers and trainees after inaugurating the state-of-the-art new campus of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management, built at a cost of more than ₹464 crore over an area of 22 acres, according to a press release.

“Uttar Pradesh will become the foundation of Viksit Bharat, and for this, every village, town and ward in the state must be made self-reliant. Political leadership can only provide the vision, but the administrative machinery possesses the full strength to implement it on the ground. Therefore, training, capacity building and a positive work culture are extremely important,” the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the academy should be developed as India’s leading School of Public Leadership. It would play an important role in realising the concept of knowledge to development, development to public trust, and public trust to nation building, he said. Good results cannot be achieved with the mindset of walking alone or weakening the team, he added, stressing that teamwork, positive thinking and innovation are the foundation of success. Administrative officers, he said, need to continuously learn, adopt technology-based governance, ensure sensitive administration and embrace innovation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the academy should be developed as India’s leading School of Public Leadership. It would play an important role in realising the concept of knowledge to development, development to public trust, and public trust to nation building, he said. Good results cannot be achieved with the mindset of walking alone or weakening the team, he added, stressing that teamwork, positive thinking and innovation are the foundation of success. Administrative officers, he said, need to continuously learn, adopt technology-based governance, ensure sensitive administration and embrace innovation. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath said administrative officers are the most important bridge between the government and the people. If this bridge is strong, the benefits of government schemes will reach the last person and public perception will also remain positive, he added.

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The chief minister said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had acquired an extremely negative image over two to three decades, with people believing that no scheme of the Centre could succeed in the state. However, over the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has created a new identity for itself, he added.

“Today, the state has secured its place among the country’s top three economies,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh has set new benchmarks in security, good governance, crowd management, technology-based reforms and administrative functioning, and no one can now call it a BIMARU state,” he said. He added the state has remained revenue-surplus for the past six years and consistently ranks first or second in the effective implementation of the Centre’s schemes.

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