Bazar pramukh appointed in each of UP’s 7,623 markets: Minister

LUCKNOW UP’s cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said a ‘bazar pramukh’ (market head) has been appointed in each of the 7,623 small and big markets in Uttar Pradesh to provide an interface between the traders and the government.

“There are big and small markets in each assembly segment. For instance, Meja is one of the 12 assembly segments in Prayagaraj that has small and big markets like Jasra and Gohania. Then there are some weekly markets. We have appointed a bazar pramukh in each of these markets,” the minister said at the ‘Coffee with HT’ programme at the Hindustan Times office in Lucknow on Wednesday.

“The idea is to ensure speedy resolution of traders’ issues and galvanising them for trader meets,” the minister said giving instances of the successful trader meets that had been held in the past.

“We recently held one big traders’ meet in Rajasthan,” he added.

Asked if he was trying to unite the traders across the country, the minister said, “I have only been carrying out the party’s plan. I do, whatever the party wants me to do.”

Earlier this month, Nandi met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, about two months after the induction of a local Samajwadi Party leader into the BJP during the urban local body polls.

Nandi was angry at the joining of Raees Chandra Shukla, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 UP polls against him from Allahabad (South) assembly constituency. In his press note denouncing the move, he had even alleged a ‘conspiracy’ by some to run the BJP like a private limited company. However, now, Nandi soft pedalled the issue.

“All I said then was that if it was so essential to take someone who contested against me… I would have garlanded the new entrant had I been informed about it,” he added.

Asked if he was still angry at the development, Nandi said, “What anger? Nothing now.”

