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UP Cabinet nod to key proposals for Lucknow, Agra Metro expansion

Lucknow Metro Phase-1B East-West Corridor project will be funded equally by the Centre and the state government

Published on: May 18, 2026 08:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved major proposals linked to the expansion of metro rail infrastructure in Lucknow and Agra, giving a fresh push to urban mobility projects in the state.

P chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairing a cabinet meeting in Lucknow on May 18. (ANI photo)

At the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, approval was granted to the execution of a tripartite MoU for the Lucknow Metro Phase-1B East-West Corridor project connecting Charbagh to Vasant Kunj.

The Centre, the UP government and the UP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will ink the MoU. The 5,801.05-crore project will be funded equally by the Centre and the state government.

Briefing the media after the meeting, finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the detailed project report for the corridor had already been approved by the UP Cabinet in March 2024, while the ministry of housing and urban affairs cleared the project cost on September 3, 2025.

The UP Cabinet also approved the draft MoU, vetted by the law department, which defines the responsibilities and obligations of the Centre, the state government, and UPMRC for project implementation.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Cabinet nod to key proposals for Lucknow, Agra Metro expansion
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Cabinet nod to key proposals for Lucknow, Agra Metro expansion
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