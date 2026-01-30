UP Cabinet nod to resettlement of Bahraich’s Bharthapur village families

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the resettlement of 136 families from the Bharthapur revenue village in Bahraich district. The Cabinet also decided that the new settlement would be named with the approval of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Rescue work in the Bahraich village where nine people died in the boat capsize tragedy in October last year. (File Photo)

Bharthapur village is geographically vulnerable, flanked by the Gerua river on one side and the Kaudiyala river on the other, with a wildlife area and the Nepal border to its north. The lack of road connectivity forces residents to rely entirely on boats for daily movement, exposing them to constant life-threatening risks.

On October 29, 2025, nine people were killed in a boat accident in the Kaudiyala river. Following the incident, the chief minister conducted an aerial survey on November 2, 2025, met affected families and announced their relocation to a safer place. The Cabinet approval formalises the decision, according to an official statement.

Under the resettlement plan, the families will be shifted to Semrahana Gram Panchayat in Mihinpurwa (Motipur) tehsil. About 1.70 hectares of land will be transferred free of cost to the revenue department, with the process to be completed by the Bahraich district magistrate, the statement said.

Each family will be allotted an individual residential plot and permanent housing under the Mukhyamantri /Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ensuring a safe, secure, and dignified living environment. The new settlement will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including roads, drainage system, concrete and interlocking-tile roads, green belts, LED streetlights and drinking water facilities. These development works will be executed through the public works department, rural development department, and Jal Jeevan Mission, according to the statement.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mihinpurwa (Motipur) has been tasked with allotting land to eligible families. After completion of infrastructure and basic amenities, the settlement will be handed over to the Gram Panchayat, the statement said.