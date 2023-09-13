UP cabinet okays NOIDA-like industrial township in B’khand

Lucknow: In what appears to be a major move to develop the state’s backward Bundelkhand region, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up a new industrial township- the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA)- in Jhansi on the pattern of NOIDA, set up in 1976.

The state government proposes to build the industrial township on Jhansi-Gwalior Road. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved an aspirational city plan to be implemented in 100 most backward urban bodies with a population of 20,000 to 1 lakh by March 31, 2026.

Under the scheme, 100 youths will be appointed as chief minister’s fellow to ensure development in these urban local bodies. Both the moves, the setting up of the BIDA and the aspirational city plan, are aimed at giving a push to the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for urban development Arvind Sharma briefed media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions. Khanna said it was after a gap of 47 years that the state government had decided to set up a new industrial development township after setting up of the NOIDA city in 1976. He said the BIDA would be developed under the state government’s chief minister’s industrial development area expansion/new industrial area promotion policy. The move would lead to expeditious multi-dimensional development of the region and create new job opportunities in of the state’s most backward regions.

The state government proposes to build the industrial township on Jhansi-Gwalior Road. It has made a provision of ₹5000 crore to set up BIDA in 2022-2023. In addition to this, a provision of ₹5000 crore has been made as loan under the chief minister’s industrial development area expansion/new industrial area promotion policy. In all, 35,000- acre land of 33 revenue villages would be acquired to set up BIDA in the first phase. This includes 8000-acre land belonging to the village societies.

An official press release said the decision would not only pave the way for the integration of Bundelkhand’s districts with the broader development framework, but also generate an abundance of employment opportunities.

There is a plan to develop the industrial township on a total of 14,000 hectares of land on the Jhansi-Gwalior route, which will also be connected to major cities in the country through the National Highway. Besides, it will be well -connected to other cities in the state through the Bundelkhand Expressway, passing through Jalaun district from National Highway 27.

Much significance is being attached to the decision coming ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The successive state governments announced a slew of measures for the development of Bundelkhand but it remains one of the most backward regions of Uttar Pradesh.

Minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said the process of acquiring land for the project would be completed in six months. He said Bundelkhand was on the path of development following the move of setting up the defence corridor there. He said the decision to set up the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority would boost development in the region.

Aspirational city plan

The state cabinet also approved an aspirational city plan to be implemented in 100 most backward urban bodies to give a push to the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. Under this, projects will be implemented through conversion by getting support from the government schemes currently running in these urban bodies as well as other institutions, including the Central and state governments, MP, and MLA funds. The scheme will involve the selection of 100 aspirational urban bodies from among the 762 urban bodies by NITI Aayog, based on a set of 16 parameters. This scheme will remain in force until March 31, 2026, but its monitoring will continue until March 31, 2028, through the dashboard. This scheme will help prevent migration by making ideal use of resources and increasing opportunities for economic development.

At the state level, a committee headed by the chief secretary and at district level a committee headed by the district magistrate will be set up. In all, 100 youths would be appointed under the chief minister’s fellowship scheme.

