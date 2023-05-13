UP municipal election results 2023: List of leading mayor candidates
The counting of votes is underway for the May 4 and 11 election.
The counting of votes for the May 4 and 11 Uttar Pradesh civic body polls that were held for 14,684 posts, including 17 mayors, began at 8 am on Saturday and is currently underway.
Click here for live updates on mayor election results 2023
The ruling BJP, which won 14 out of 16 mayor seats in the 2017 elections, looks set to sweep the recently-held polls, with party candidates leading in 16 out of 17 mayor posts that were at stake. Agra is the only municipal corporation where another party, the BSP, is leading; two BSP mayors were elected in 2017 .
The SP and Congress, on the other hand, look set to draw a blank for a second straight election.
Here's the list of leading/trailing candidates in 2023 (counting underway on majority of seats):
|S No.
|Municipal Corporation
|Winner/Leading
|Votes
|Trailing
|Votes
|Counting status
|1.
|Agra
|Lata Valmiki (BSP)
|Underway
|2.
|Aligarh
|Prashant Singhal (BJP)
|Underway
|3.
|Ayodhya
|Girishpati Tripathi
|Underway
|4.
|Bareilly
|Umesh Gautam (BJP)
|Underway
|5.
|Firozabad
|Kamini Rathore (BJP)
|Underway
|6.
|Ghaziabad
|Underway
|7.
|Gorakhpur
|Dr Mangalesh (BJP)
|Kajal Nishad (SP)
|Underway
|8.
|Jhansi
|Biharilal Arya (BJP)
|83,548
|Arvind Kumar Bablu (Congress)
|39,903
|Declared
|9.
|Kanpur
|Pramila Pandey (BJP)
|Vandana Bajpai
|Underway
|10.
|Lucknow
|Sushma Kharkwal (BJP)
|Vandana Mishra (SP)
|Underway
|11.
|Mathura
|Vinod Agarwal (BJP)
|Underway
|12.
|Meerut
|Harikant Ahluwalia (BJP)
|Underway
|13.
|Moradabad
|Vinod Agarwal (BJP)
|Md Rizwan (Congress)
|Underway
|14.
|Prayagraj
|Ganesh Kesarwani (BJP)
|Underway
|15.
|Saharanpur
|Dr Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP)
|Khadija Masood (BSP)
|Underway
|16.
|Shahjahanpur
|Archana Verma (BJP)
|Underway
|17.
|Varanasi
|Ashok Tiwari (BJP)
|Anil Srivastava (Congress)
|Underway
