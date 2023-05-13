Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP municipal election results 2023: List of leading mayor candidates

UP municipal election results 2023: List of leading mayor candidates

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 13, 2023 09:21 AM IST

The counting of votes is underway for the May 4 and 11 election.

The counting of votes for the May 4 and 11 Uttar Pradesh civic body polls that were held for 14,684 posts, including 17 mayors, began at 8 am on Saturday and is currently underway.

Click here for live updates on mayor election results 2023

Representational Image

The ruling BJP, which won 14 out of 16 mayor seats in the 2017 elections, looks set to sweep the recently-held polls, with party candidates leading in 16 out of 17 mayor posts that were at stake. Agra is the only municipal corporation where another party, the BSP, is leading; two BSP mayors were elected in 2017 .

The SP and Congress, on the other hand, look set to draw a blank for a second straight election.

Here's the list of leading/trailing candidates in 2023 (counting underway on majority of seats):

S No.Municipal CorporationWinner/LeadingVotesTrailingVotesCounting status
1.AgraLata Valmiki (BSP)   Underway
2.AligarhPrashant Singhal (BJP)   Underway
3.AyodhyaGirishpati Tripathi   Underway
4.BareillyUmesh Gautam (BJP)   Underway
5.FirozabadKamini Rathore (BJP)   Underway
6.Ghaziabad    Underway
7.GorakhpurDr Mangalesh (BJP) Kajal Nishad (SP) Underway
8.JhansiBiharilal Arya (BJP)83,548Arvind Kumar Bablu (Congress)39,903Declared
9.KanpurPramila Pandey (BJP) Vandana Bajpai Underway
10.LucknowSushma Kharkwal (BJP) Vandana Mishra (SP) Underway
11.MathuraVinod Agarwal (BJP)   Underway
12.MeerutHarikant Ahluwalia (BJP)   Underway
13.MoradabadVinod Agarwal (BJP) Md Rizwan (Congress) Underway
14.PrayagrajGanesh Kesarwani (BJP)   Underway
15.SaharanpurDr Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP)  Khadija Masood (BSP) Underway
16.ShahjahanpurArchana Verma (BJP)   Underway
17.VaranasiAshok Tiwari (BJP) Anil Srivastava (Congress) Underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
uttar pradesh civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP