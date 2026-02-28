Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed that a comprehensive action plan be prepared to ensure that all Anganwadi centres operate from their own dedicated buildings. UP CM Adityanath directs to prepare comprehensive plan for Anganwadi centres

He emphasised that Anganwadi centres cater to children aged 3 to 6 years and also function as pre-primary education spaces.

Therefore, it is essential to ensure child-friendly infrastructure, high-quality learning arrangements and attractive building designs, Adityanath said, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

During a meeting, it was informed that more than 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres were operational across the state, of which around 76,000 were still functioning without their own buildings.

Adityanath said that the construction of buildings may be supported through corporate social responsibility initiatives, with the state government extending financial assistance as required.

He also suggested exploring prefabricated construction models for Anganwadi centres and directed the officials to prepare a standard design along with a detailed implementation plan.

The chief minister also instructed that wherever feasible, child-friendly Anganwadi buildings should be constructed within the premises of primary schools, enabling integrated delivery of education, nutrition and health services at a single location.

Adityanath reiterated that providing safe, clean and modern facilities for children, pregnant women and the community remained a top priority of the government.

"Anganwadi centres are not merely buildings but the foundation for future generations. The state government is moving forward with a firm resolve to comprehensively transform the Anganwadi infrastructure. This mission will give fresh momentum to the vision of 'Healthy Childhood - Empowered Uttar Pradesh'," Adityanath said.

It was also shared at the meeting that the proposed Anganwadi centres will include adequate play areas, provision for hot meals, low-height wash units, child-friendly toilets, a separate room for health check-ups of pregnant women, rainwater harvesting facilities, and nutrition gardens, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.