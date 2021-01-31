UP CM administers polio doses at immunisation programme launch in state

At the launch of the 'Polio National Immunization Day' at Veerangana Avanti Bai Women's Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday administered polio doses to children.

According to a tweet by the UP CM Office, pulse polio drops will be administered to over 3.40 crore kids in UP below the age of five from today, for which 1.1 lakh booths have been set up in the state.

"1.1 lakh booths have been set up in the state to provide polio drops to 3.40 crore children from 0-5 years of age. Not only this, 59,000 teams of Asha workers and Anganwadi workers will contribute to providing door-to-door polio drops available for children: UP CM@myogiadityanath (roughly translated from Hindi)," tweeted the CM's office.

"Today, 'Polio National Immunization Day' is being celebrated all over the country," Adityanath tweeted on his own Twitter handle.

"Let us all connect with the national polio vaccination campaign to make the society aware of polio," he added.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the first round of the Pulse Polio Programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Earlier, in an official release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that around 17 crore children of less than 5 years of age will be given polio drops as part of the drive of the Central government to sustain the polio-free status of the country,

The countrywide drive will be supported by about 24 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh supervisors, and many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and Rotary, it said.