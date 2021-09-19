Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP CM confident of winning 350+ seats in 2022 assembly elections, lauds his govt’s pro-business stance, Covid efforts
lucknow news

UP CM confident of winning 350+ seats in 2022 assembly elections, lauds his govt’s pro-business stance, Covid efforts

“We delivered on all the promises we made before coming to power in 2017 catering to all the sections including youth, women, farmers, poor without any discrimination on caste or religion basis,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath claimed that UP has now become the second largest economy.(AP)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power by winning more than 350 seats in the 403-seat state assembly. The CM also said that his government has reinforced the rule of law in the state and provided good governance in a transparent manner.

“We delivered on all the promises we made before coming to power in 2017 catering to all the sections including youth, women, farmers, poor without any discrimination on caste or religion basis,” said Adityanath and further claimed that every individual is happy in the state because of the transparent development model. Further, he also said that it was because of this that his party was confident of winning more than 350 seats in the upcoming UP assembly elections next year. He made the claims during an event to celebrate the completion of four and a half years of his government.

While slamming the previous regime for frequent riots in the state between 2012 and 2017, Adityanath also claimed that there were no riots under his rule. “My government may well boast of having no single riot during the last four and a half years, the criminals were shown their place and the property of mafias, acquired through unscrupulous manner, worth over 1800 crore was either seized or demolished,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

“The habitual criminals and mafia were directly under government patronage during the previous regime and the period between 2012 and 2017 witnessed riots every three-four days,” he had also said.

‘UP now second largest economy’

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh, which used to be the sixth largest economy, has now become the second, the CM said that over three lakh crore rupees have been invested in the state after his government held the investor summit in 2018.

Also, the CM said that the state used to be at 14th position in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings in 2016 and has now reached the second rank. “With a conducive environment created by the government in terms of controlled law and order, transparent processes and prompt decision-making, it came as no surprise that even the companies from China relocated their businesses in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

“We have reached the position where the exports are at 1.61 lakh crore making Uttar Pradesh as the export hub while the MSME sector which was lying in the dumps during the previous government has become growth engine of the economy with the flagship scheme One District One Product (ODOP), promoting the traditional crafts and craftsmen, has been a grand success,” he added.

Covid-19 management

Adityanath also said that the health infrastructure in UP was created during the most trying times and his government’s Covid-19 management was a “torchbearer” for many states. He also claimed that the relief given during disaster situations could not reach the beneficiaries for months, but his government enabled providing instant relief to those in crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttar Pradesh relaxes Covid-19 cap on wedding guests

Will Priyanka Gandhi be UP CM candidate?: Up to her, says Salman Khurshid

With an eye on UP polls, SP to flag off Dalit outreach programme from today

BJP to hold parallel meet with ‘real’ farmers in Lucknow today
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP