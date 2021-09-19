UP CM confident of winning 350+ seats in 2022 assembly elections, lauds his govt’s pro-business stance, Covid efforts

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power by winning more than 350 seats in the 403-seat state assembly. The CM also said that his government has reinforced the rule of law in the state and provided good governance in a transparent manner.

“We delivered on all the promises we made before coming to power in 2017 catering to all the sections including youth, women, farmers, poor without any discrimination on caste or religion basis,” said Adityanath and further claimed that every individual is happy in the state because of the transparent development model. Further, he also said that it was because of this that his party was confident of winning more than 350 seats in the upcoming UP assembly elections next year. He made the claims during an event to celebrate the completion of four and a half years of his government.

While slamming the previous regime for frequent riots in the state between 2012 and 2017, Adityanath also claimed that there were no riots under his rule. “My government may well boast of having no single riot during the last four and a half years, the criminals were shown their place and the property of mafias, acquired through unscrupulous manner, worth over ₹1800 crore was either seized or demolished,” he said.

“The habitual criminals and mafia were directly under government patronage during the previous regime and the period between 2012 and 2017 witnessed riots every three-four days,” he had also said.

‘UP now second largest economy’

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh, which used to be the sixth largest economy, has now become the second, the CM said that over three lakh crore rupees have been invested in the state after his government held the investor summit in 2018.

Also, the CM said that the state used to be at 14th position in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings in 2016 and has now reached the second rank. “With a conducive environment created by the government in terms of controlled law and order, transparent processes and prompt decision-making, it came as no surprise that even the companies from China relocated their businesses in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

“We have reached the position where the exports are at 1.61 lakh crore making Uttar Pradesh as the export hub while the MSME sector which was lying in the dumps during the previous government has become growth engine of the economy with the flagship scheme One District One Product (ODOP), promoting the traditional crafts and craftsmen, has been a grand success,” he added.

Covid-19 management

Adityanath also said that the health infrastructure in UP was created during the most trying times and his government’s Covid-19 management was a “torchbearer” for many states. He also claimed that the relief given during disaster situations could not reach the beneficiaries for months, but his government enabled providing instant relief to those in crisis.