'UP CM Covid Care Fund received 412 crore till July last year': CM Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Covid Care Fund received ₹412 crore through various sources last year till July 23, the state Assembly was told Tuesday.

"In the Chief Minister Relief Fund-Covid Care Fund, ₹412 crore was received through various sources including through the District Magistrates," the chief minister said in a written reply to a question in the state Assembly.

The question was asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Sanjay Garg who had sought to know about the amount received in the Chief Minister's care fund and the District Magistrates’ care fund between January1 to July 23 last year.

"Of the total amount, ₹252 crore was spent in different works including ₹169.75 crore for the purchase of medicines and equipment and infrastructure facilities, ₹83.07 crore in providing monetary relief of ₹1,000 per migrant to 8,30,745 eligible people in their bank accounts," the CM said in the reply.

