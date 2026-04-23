Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a high-level review meeting on Wednesday to address several key issues, including the home guard recruitment examination, arrangements for smart meters, the availability of petroleum products, and the overall law and order situation in the state.

UP CM discusses smart meter issue, social media monitoring in high-level review meet

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During the meeting, held via video conference, he issued detailed instructions to officials regarding preparations, public facilities, and security arrangements for the home guard recruitment examination scheduled on April 25, 26, and 27, according to an official statement.

The chief minister noted that, for the first time, the examination is being conducted through the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, and all concerned officials must exercise heightened vigilance.

District magistrates recently posted in various districts were directed to ensure proper coordination with divisional commissioners and senior police officials at the ADG/IG level.

Adityanath emphasised that there should be no compromise on the integrity and confidentiality of the examination. He warned that strict action must be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt its fairness, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} Continuous monitoring of social media was also mandated, with immediate action against those spreading rumours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuous monitoring of social media was also mandated, with immediate action against those spreading rumours. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, it was noted that the examination for 41,424 home guard posts will take place across 74 districts in two shifts over three days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, it was noted that the examination for 41,424 home guard posts will take place across 74 districts in two shifts over three days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Due to the intense heat, he instructed all examination centres to ensure an adequate supply of clean drinking water and emergency medical facilities, and to prevent candidates from waiting unnecessarily in the sun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to the intense heat, he instructed all examination centres to ensure an adequate supply of clean drinking water and emergency medical facilities, and to prevent candidates from waiting unnecessarily in the sun. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also stressed the importance of maintaining smooth traffic arrangements, given the large number of candidates commuting. District administrations were instructed to inspect all centres in advance to verify arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stressed the importance of maintaining smooth traffic arrangements, given the large number of candidates commuting. District administrations were instructed to inspect all centres in advance to verify arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From a law and order perspective, the chief minister called for heightened vigilance, noting reports from some districts about attempts to incite caste tensions or conflicts. Officials were directed to remain alert and to implement effective preventive measures before any situation arises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From a law and order perspective, the chief minister called for heightened vigilance, noting reports from some districts about attempts to incite caste tensions or conflicts. Officials were directed to remain alert and to implement effective preventive measures before any situation arises. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to recent attempts to create industrial unrest in certain areas, Adityanath stated that although the situation is currently normal, there is a possibility of renewed attempts between April 30 and May 2.

Amid extreme heat conditions, the chief minister also ordered special inspections of all explosives depots and firecracker factories to minimise the risk of accidents and to ensure strict compliance with safety standards.

Reviewing the availability of petroleum products, he assured that supply and distribution across the state are completely normal and urged the public not to panic.

He instructed that the public should be informed periodically regarding this matter, and all district magistrates were directed to hold regular meetings with representatives of petroleum companies to discuss supply and distribution.

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Strict action was also ordered to address black marketing and hoarding in districts bordering Nepal.

Regarding concerns related to smart electricity meters, Adityanath mentioned that an expert committee has been formed, and its report will be available soon.

Meanwhile, electricity distribution corporations and the power corporation have been instructed to organise week-long special camps at the feeder level in all districts to resolve consumer complaints on the spot. Public awareness about these camps is also to be ensured.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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