U.P. CM for steps to combat heatwave: Fire control rooms set up in all divisional forests

Laying emphasis on the urgency of comprehensive measures to combat heatwave and its impact, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed senior forest department officials to adopt proactive strategies to curb the increasing incidents of forest fire in summer at a high-level meeting recently, said a press note from government media cell on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“In response, the forest department has established control rooms from the headquarters to the divisional level, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring. The zonal and divisional chief conservators of forests will oversee these efforts,” the press note added.

“At the same time, the additional principal chief conservator of forests (publicity and promotion) has been designated as the nodal officer for the fire control cell at the state headquarters,” it said. As per the press note, a total of 115 fire control cells has been set up at various levels, including divisional, circle, zonal and headquarters.

These cells will operate round the clock, with employees working in three shifts. All reported incidents will be recorded to ensure accountability and immediate action will be taken. Nodal officers for the headquarters-based fire control cell in Lucknow have also been appointed with additional principal chief conservator of forests (publicity and promotion), PP Singh, leading the initiative.

Additionally, 3,171 officers, employees and citizens have registered for forest fire alerts via the Forest Survey of India’s website (fsi.nic.in). The public can also report fire incidents, with district officials promptly forwarding the information to senior authorities.

To facilitate this, helpline numbers have been issued in Lucknow: 0522-2977310, 9452162054, 9648982985, 9651368060, 9415394662, and 7017112077. Local helpline numbers will also be available across all districts for public convenience.

The forest fire monitoring period in the state will extend until June 15, with mock drills being conducted in highly sensitive and moderately sensitive divisions.

“In line with the CM’s instructions, all necessary Forest Fire Control Year 2025 preparations have been completed. Officials at the divisional level have been instructed to report fire incidents to headquarters for swift action immediately,” said PP Singh, nodal officer, fire control cell, headquarters.