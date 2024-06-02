U.P. CM inspects Gorakhpur Zoo, its hospital

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited and inspected Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Prani Udyan aka Gorakhpur Zoo here on Sunday. During his visit, Yogi inspected five-year-old lion Bharat and seven-year-old lioness Gauri who were brought from Etawah Lion Safari about a week ago. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhpur Zoo on June 2. (Sourced)

Another tiger roared during the CM’s inspection in front of its enclosure. Yogi inquired about the maintenance of temperature in these enclosures from district forest officer Vikas Yadav who accompanied him.

Later, the CM inspected the zoo hospital and checked on the methods of rescuing wildlife and their treatment and food. Earlier in the morning, he offered prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and Mahant Avaidyanath, served fodder to cows at the temple.

He also welcomed children who had reached there to offer prayers, talked to them and gave them chocolates. Later, the CM visited the residence of former BJP corporator Ram Bhuval Kushwaha to inquire about his health. Kushwaha, who suffered a brain stroke two months ago, is undergoing treatment.