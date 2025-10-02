UP CM leads Vijay Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath led the ‘Vijay Shobha Yatra’ organised on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The yatra started from the Gorakhnath Temple. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath leading the Vijay Shobha Yatra organised on Vijayadashami in Gorakhpur on October 2. (Agency)

Leading the centuries-old tradition in a bulletproof chariot, the CM was greeted with showers of flowers by thousands of devotees, including members of Muslim and Sindhi families, who came together to celebrate the triumph of good over the evil.

Yogi rode the chariot as the procession moved with grandeur through the main routes of the city. People lined the streets on both sides, showering flowers and chanting with devotion. The Shobha Yatra culminated at the Ramlila Ground near Mansarovar, where the CM performed special rituals, offering prayers to Lord Shiva. Following tradition, a ceremonial coronation of Lord Shri Ram was also conducted.

The festive spirit was further enriched by folk artistes and cultural troupes who performed traditional dances and devotional music along the route. To ensure safety, the district and police administration had made elaborate security arrangements. Barricades were installed, and security personnel were deployed at every point. Officials remained vigilant throughout the procession.

District magistrate Deepak Meena praised the dedication of officers and security forces, noting that they performed their duties with full responsibility. SSP Raj Karan Nayyar confirmed that security was fully under control through extensive police deployment and constant CCTV monitoring.