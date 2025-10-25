UP CM orders overhaul of drug control mechanism to ensure medicine quality

In a move aimed at ensuring quality and safety of medicines across Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a comprehensive strengthening of the state’s drug control mechanism.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting of the food safety and drug administration (FSDA) department on Friday, the CM ordered creation of new posts and a complete revamp of the existing cadre. He announced that every district in the state will soon have a drug control officer to bolster supervision and ensure effective on-ground enforcement.

Highlighting the need for greater transparency and efficiency, Yogi said the recruitment process for drug inspectors will now be conducted through written examinations instead of interviews. “The quality of medicines is paramount. We must ensure a robust and effective control system that meets national standards,” he said.

The CM further directed that the number of drug inspectors be doubled from the existing strength of 109, terming the current figure “inadequate” as per the Government of India norms. He instructed officials to ensure proper district-wise deployment and introduce a time-bound inspection system to strengthen monitoring at all levels.

The meeting also discussed the reorganisation of senior positions within the drug control cadre. Yogi approved proposals to increase the number of deputy commissioners (drugs) and amend eligibility criteria for promotion to the post of joint commissioner (drugs).

Calling for greater accountability at the top, the CM directed that clear qualifications and standards be defined for the post of drug controller, along with a fixed tenure to ensure effective leadership within the department.

Officials said the overhaul is expected to significantly improve drug quality monitoring, transparency in recruitment and overall public health safeguards across the state.