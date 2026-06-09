Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said India cannot be a "dharamshala" for people who have no faith in the country or respect for its traditions. UP CM says India not 'dharamshala' for those disloyal to nation; warns against love and land jihad

He also called for vigilance against "love jihad", religious conversion conspiracies and "land jihad".

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a nine-day Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav narrated by Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya in Lucknow, Adityanath said Lord Ram's ideals continue to unite the country from north to south and east to west.

"Except for a few individuals driven by political motivations or prejudices, you will not find any individual who has India's DNA and has not, in some form, made the ideals of Lord Ram a part of his life," he said.

The chief minister said Lord Ram was one figure capable of uniting every Indian irrespective of region, and this was why the Ram Janmabhoomi movement continued for centuries.

He said many saints had made the Ram Janmabhoomi cause a matter of "life and death", not for personal credit but because of their commitment towards preserving India's civilisational heritage.

Referring to the 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Adityanath said the Constitution bench unanimously accepted that the site where Ram Lalla is worshipped is indeed his birthplace.

He also praised Swami Rambhadracharya's contribution to the case, adding that the spiritual practices of saints were meant not only for individual salvation but also for the welfare of the nation and public good.

Citing Ramayana, Adityanath said Lord Ram had acted against forces that sought to destroy centres of learning and research.

"Demons like Tadaka made attempts to destroy centres of knowledge. Lord Ram made every effort to counter them," he said.

While speaking about respecting women, Adityanath highlighted issues such as religious conversion and interfaith relationships. He said "love jihad" was part of a larger conspiracy to alter the country's religious demography.

"A high court had expressed concern over this issue in 2009 and 2011. It is part of a conspiracy to change religious demography. The Uttar Pradesh government enacted a law against unlawful religious conversion in 2020. Greater public awareness is still needed," he said, adding, "We must remain alert. Negative forces emerge in every era, but the society must unite and remain prepared."

Adityanath also spoke against "land jihad", and said such activities must be confronted.

He said India could not become a refuge for those who lacked commitment to the nation.

"India's land cannot be a dharamshala for invaders, or for those who have no faith, loyalty or respect for its values and traditions. It absolutely cannot be," he said.

The chief minister called for saints and constructive social forces to unite to strengthen the nation, warning against those who attempt to divide society based on caste, region or language.

"Some will try to divide the society in the name of caste, some in the name of region and others in the name of language. We must understand the essence of Ram Katha and remain united," he said.

The chief minister said listening to religious discourses alone was not enough; people should imbibe the ideals of the figures they worship.

"When we worship Ram, we must make his ideals a part of our lives. We should strive to live according to those ideals and inspire our family members to do the same," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.