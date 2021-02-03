UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days
- Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked senior officials of the education department to consider reopening schools from Class 6 onwards, in the next 10 days in the state.
He ordered a fresh assessment of the overall Covid-19 situation so that a decision on allowing schools to resume offline classes for students of class 6 and onwards is taken in accordance with the Union government issued guidelines.
The unaided private schools’ association in the state expressed pleasure over the decision as they had recently urged the state government to allow reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8, followed by classes 1 to 5 and the primary sections.
The government had allowed reopening of schools from classes 9 to 12 from October 19. For the rest, online classes were recommended. The association had recently met deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and requested him to allow reopening of schools up to class 6, so that they could hold physical classes before the annual examinations.
Universities in the state have been asked to hold annual examinations in May, practical examinations in April and declare results by June 30, as per the fresh directives issued by the higher education department on Tuesday.
Also Read: Vande Mataram to rend air on Chauri Chaura centenary as UP targets world record
Additional chief secretary (higher education), Monika S Garg, said the odd semester examinations are to be conducted between February and March after the practical examinations in February.
The classes for the odd semester will begin in March, as per the new directives, and the new session will begin from July 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days
- Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vande Mataram to rend air on Chauri Chaura centenary as UP targets world record
- UP government plans to make around 50,000 students recite Vande Mataram in a bid to create a world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP government making false job claim': State AAP student’s wing chief
- AAP's student's wing chief Vanshraj Dubey said that an RTI application was filed on January 25 in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunwar Singh administered oath as acting chairman of UP legislative council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM administers polio doses at immunisation programme launch in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Booked during anti-CAA protests, AMU student banned from Aligarh for 6 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped by shopkeeper and his son in Ballia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision on UP's Moradabad-Agra highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹230 crore collected for Ram temple: Trust
- On January 15, President Ram Nath Kovind donated ₹5 lakh. other prominent contributors include CMs of UP and MP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't display list of top 10 criminals in public for surveillance purpose': HC
- Uttar Pradesh DGP directed to remove names of top 10 criminals from flysheet board of all police stations in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow: First to use ultraviolet rays to disinfect metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Big disappointment': Mayawati on President's address to farmers
- The BSP boycotted President Kovind's address to joint session of Parliament, expressed solidarity with agitating peasants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh reports 216 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP’s tableau adjudged best at Republic Day parade in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
66.41% health workers get Covid-19 vaccine shots in 3rd round in UP
- 173 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm, said officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox