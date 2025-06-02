U.P. CM to be chief guest at Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on June 5

For chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his 53rd birthday will be special. This year on his birthday on June 5, he will preside over the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. (HT file)

Three-day celebrations will begin on June 3 and final ceremony will be held on June 5 in which chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest. The date, June 5, is also known for being the day when the Dwapar Yuga began, according to Hindu mythology.

It is also the day of Ganga Dussehra which celebrates the descent of the Ganga on the Earth. In the Treta Yuga, Lord Rama is believed to have established the Shiva Linga at Rameswaram on June 5.

Along with Ram Darbar, idols of several deities will also be installed amid Vedic rituals in other temples that have been constructed on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. In the Ram Darbar, an idol of Lord Ram along with that of Mata Sita will be placed on a two-feet high white marble throne.

Idols of Lord Hanuman and Lakshman will be placed in a sitting position in front of the Ram Darbar while standing idols of Bharat and Shatrughan will be installed behind the throne. “All idols and the throne have been sculpted from white marble in Jaipur, Rajasthan,” said Anil Mishra, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

“These idols, carved out of white marble and crafted using the Hemmark photographic technique, will be installed on the first floor,” Mishra added. Eleven priests have reached Ayodhya for the ceremony. The remaining priests will be from Ayodhya.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony, ensuring the safety and security of all attendees. The temple complex will also feature four grand entrance gates, with the southern gate being the most prominent. The gate will be 17-metre high, 30-metre long and 11-metre wide. It will be adorned with intricate carvings of elephants, horses, lions and flowers.

To maintain the site’s sanctity, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed access to the temple’s first floor. The second floor of the temple will feature a display of the Ramayana in multiple languages, including its oldest known version.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. The ground floor of the Ram temple has an idol of Ram Lalla (infant Ram), the presiding deity of the shrine.