U.P. CM to launch 4th phase of Mission Shakti on Oct 14

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the fourth phase of Mission Shakti while flagging off a women empowerment rally from his official residence on Saturday, said a press note shared by the state government’s media cell. The rally that will traverse through various intersections in Lucknow will conclude at 1090 intersection.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

In addition, the CM will also participate in the Mission Shakti programme organised at Lok Bhavan where he will felicitate 25 women along with three distinguished female guests. Superintendent of police (SP), Women and Child Security Organisation (WCSO), Ruchita Chaudhary said the CM will flag off the women empowerment rally from his official residence at 10:30 am.

She said the rally will pass through Udadevi intersection, Clarks Avadh, KGMU intersection, Koneshwar Temple, IT intersection and Polytechnic intersection. She said eminent women from respective police stations will be present at these stops of the rally. During this time, women and daughters of the area will also remain present.

The event will serve as an opportunity to disseminate information about Mission Shakti and various schemes related to women’s empowerment. “In the rally, there will be an impressive lineup of 80 pink scooties, six four-wheelers, 20 ‘Dial 112’ vehicles (female PRVs) and ambulances. The lead vehicle in the procession will be an open gypsy featuring the 1090 mascot. Equipped with a public address system, this vehicle will broadcast jingles related to Mission Shakti and women empowerment throughout the event,” the SP said.

Raveena Tyagi, another SP at WCSO, said the CM will inaugurate the Mission Shakti special campaign by lighting the ceremonial lamp at Lok Bhavan at 11 am. During the programme, the CM will pay fete three distinguished women guests, including Padma Shri Hemoprova Shutia, ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, and HCL CEO Roshni Nadar.

He will also honour 25 women from various departments in the state with mementos, including 15 women from U.P. Police. The programme will be broadcast live in all districts of the state, where ministers in-charge and other departmental officers will be present. The home department will present the achievements of Mission Shakti and a short film showcasing the progress of the campaign will be screened.

Both deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak along with senior officials including chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra; principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad and DGP Vijaya Kumar will remain present at the event.

