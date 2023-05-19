Make municipal corporations self-reliant: U.P. CM to newly elected mayors

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met six newly elected mayors and asked them to make municipal corporations self-reliant by increasing their income in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with six newly elected mayors at his official residence in Lucknow on May 19. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

Promote a positive image of the corporations by resolving the local issues with the support of the people’s representatives, he said. The CM directed all the mayors to do “something good” and “something new” in their respective corporations.

The mayors should be active and alert in solving local problems. They should give priority to the work of underground cabling, solid and liquid waste management. They should check the stray dog menace in urban areas on priority, he said.

They should focus on additional sources of income like improvement in municipal taxation. The facilities for depositing taxes should be made available to the citizens so they can conveniently deposit their taxes. People should be made aware of the importance of paying taxes, the CM added.

Online facilities should be provided. The mayors should remain in touch with the public representatives and work in coordination with them, he said. The CM also emphasised diagnosing civic problems common in all municipal corporations, including check on waterlogging on roads, cleaning of drains and cleanliness.

Expressing concern over illegal taxi stands, the CM said action should be taken against the illegal taxi operators in urban areas after identifying them. “The people should be provided transport facilities so that they do not face problem after action against the illegal taxi stands. The integrated traffic management system should be implemented at all major intersections in the urban areas,” he said.

Moradabad mayor-elect Vinod Agarwal, Varanasi mayor-elect Ashok Tiwari, Kanpur mayor-elect Pramila Pandey, Bareilly mayor-elect Umesh Gautam, Firozabad mayor-elect Kamini Rathore and Saharanpur mayor-elect Dr Ajay Kumar Singh met the chief minister.