Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Make municipal corporations self-reliant: U.P. CM to newly elected mayors

Make municipal corporations self-reliant: U.P. CM to newly elected mayors

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 19, 2023 07:58 PM IST

They should focus on additional sources of income like improvement in municipal taxation, Yogi Adityanath said during his meeting with six newly elected mayors in state capital

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met six newly elected mayors and asked them to make municipal corporations self-reliant by increasing their income in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with six newly elected mayors at his official residence in Lucknow on May 19. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with six newly elected mayors at his official residence in Lucknow on May 19. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

Promote a positive image of the corporations by resolving the local issues with the support of the people’s representatives, he said. The CM directed all the mayors to do “something good” and “something new” in their respective corporations.

The mayors should be active and alert in solving local problems. They should give priority to the work of underground cabling, solid and liquid waste management. They should check the stray dog menace in urban areas on priority, he said.

They should focus on additional sources of income like improvement in municipal taxation. The facilities for depositing taxes should be made available to the citizens so they can conveniently deposit their taxes. People should be made aware of the importance of paying taxes, the CM added.

Online facilities should be provided. The mayors should remain in touch with the public representatives and work in coordination with them, he said. The CM also emphasised diagnosing civic problems common in all municipal corporations, including check on waterlogging on roads, cleaning of drains and cleanliness.

Expressing concern over illegal taxi stands, the CM said action should be taken against the illegal taxi operators in urban areas after identifying them. “The people should be provided transport facilities so that they do not face problem after action against the illegal taxi stands. The integrated traffic management system should be implemented at all major intersections in the urban areas,” he said.

Moradabad mayor-elect Vinod Agarwal, Varanasi mayor-elect Ashok Tiwari, Kanpur mayor-elect Pramila Pandey, Bareilly mayor-elect Umesh Gautam, Firozabad mayor-elect Kamini Rathore and Saharanpur mayor-elect Dr Ajay Kumar Singh met the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yogi adityanath atmanirbhar bharat
yogi adityanath atmanirbhar bharat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out