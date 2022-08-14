U.P. CM Yogi, dy CMs take part in silent march highlighting partition pain

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak besides Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh participated in a silent march from the Lok Bhawan to the GPO in Lucknow on Sunday.

The silent march was taken out to highlight the horrors of partition. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named the occasion ‘Vibhajan vibhishika smriti diwas (horrors of partition remembrance day).’

Those whose family members had suffered due to the partition also participated in the silent march after which the CM tweeted, “The partition of India, caused by destructive, religious mentality led to lakhs of innocent people losing their lives and scores of others suffering inhuman, unimaginable pain. On this day, we pay our tributes to those who laid down their lives and convey our heartfelt feelings to their family members.”

Yogi also inaugurated a pictorial exhibition at the GPO depicting the history of partition and its devastating impact on people. Later, the CM paid floral tribute at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Family members of partition victims also shared their pain with the CM and showed him things that their ancestors had brought from their homes in Pakistan.

Some had items related to the memory of their mothers while others had utensils made in 1926. The CM along with other leaders also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue. A heartrending exhibition of pictures detailing the horrors and tragedy of partition was also held by the department of information and culture at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur.

There were moving pictures of people sitting in train bogies, helpless mothers with children, long queues for bread and water in relief camps and refugees walking to unknown destinations. A similar exhibition was organised in Lucknow. Inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath, this exhibition had pictures, texts and belongings of those who fled their homes during partition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared August 14 as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” last year.

