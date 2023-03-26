U.P. CM Yogi flags off 520 mobile veterinary units

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 520 mobile veterinary units (MVUs) to all 75 districts of the state in the presence of Union minister for fisheries and animal husbandry Parshottam Rupala here on Sunday. The new service will enable farmers and dairy owners to get veterinary services at their doorstep by using a dedicated toll-free animal helpline number 1962 anytime in any part of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

These MVUs for which the Centre has provided fund of ₹202 crore to the U.P. government are customised fabricated vehicles for veterinary healthcare with equipment for diagnosis, treatment and minor surgery, audio visual aids and other basic requirements for treatment of animals. “The launch of mobile veterinary units will mark the beginning of a new age of livestock health care in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said while speaking during the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, had taken a number of steps for the welfare of farmers and their livestock since 2014 and the start mobile health care units for animals in the country was yet another significant step in the same direction. Yogi also enumerated various steps his government had taken to take care of stray cattle. “Of the total 12 lakh stray cattle in U.P., 11 lakh are being taken care of by the government in 6,600 cow protection centres across the state and the government is providing ₹900 per cow per month,” he said.

He further said cow urine and dung would turn out to be an additional source of income for farmers in the years to come with the state government aggressively promoting cow-based organic farming in the state. “In some districts, farmers have made wall paint from cow dung. We will give a push to this initiative,” he added.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Union minister Parshottam Rupala said the launch of mobile veterinary units would help farmers and dairy owners even in the remotest areas to take good health care of their livestock. He said this was the best programme to assist farmers and dairy owners to take care of the health of their dairy animals at the right time and to double farmers’ income by making the best use of these mobile veterinary vehicles in the right manner.

“I urge the farmer community and dairy owners and all those who are involved in dairy activities to utilise these vehicles for all veterinary services by calling toll free animal helpline number 1962,” he said. Rupala also praised U.P. the way it controlled the Lumpy disease (a viral disease that affects cattle) in the state. State minister for animal husbandry and dairy development Dharampal Singh said the movement of GPS enabled MVUs would be monitored through decentralised control and command centres in real time.

“Anyone requiring emergency help for an animal that has fallen sick or got injured in an accident can dial the toll-free helpline number to get the mobile veterinary unit at his doorstep like people get an ambulance for a human being,” he said. The new programme, he said, would benefit 2 crore farmers and dairy owners in Uttar Pradesh.

