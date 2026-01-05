UP CM Yogi meets PM, other leaders in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and received the latter’s guidance on various issues. He also met Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president and Union minister JP Nadda and BJP’s national working president Nitin Nabin. UP CM Yogi Adityanath presented a replica of Ram temple with pink minakari (pink enamelling) to the PM. (Sourced)

Yogi’s visit to New Delhi and meetings with the PM and other senior leaders assume significance as they come amid speculations about likely expansion of his ministry soon.

“Today, in New Delhi, I paid a courtesy visit to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji and received his guidance. The path shown by you inspires the developmental journey of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ with more energy for greater momentum. Heartfelt thanks, Prime Minister ji, for giving your valuable time,” said Yogi in a post (roughly translated from Hindi) on X.

The chief minister also posted on X about his meetings with Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Nabin. An official press release said the chief minister presented a replica of Ram temple with pink minakari (pink enamelling) to the PM. The press release said the replica has been prepared in 108 days with 2 kg gold and silver amid singing of Ram Dhun.