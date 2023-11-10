U.P. CM Yogi to celebrate Diwali with Vantangiyas

Like previous years, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will once again share the gaiety of the festival of lights—Diwali—with Vantangiya people (forest dwellers) in Tinkonia village No. 3 in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

Yogi Adityanath has been celebrating Diwali with Vantangiyas since 2009. (HT file)

On the occasion, he will also gift 52 development projects worth ₹153 crore to Gorakhpur, confirmed the CM’s camp office here. The camp office said Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 32 projects worth ₹91 crore and lay foundation stones of 20 other projects worth ₹62 crore.

Most of the projects to be inaugurated are related to villages. The CM will lay the foundation stones of the projects related to solid waste management at village level.

Various stalls of people friendly schemes of the state government have been set up at in Tinkonia village No. 3 and Gorakhpur district panchayati raj officer is monitoring the sanitation drive there in view of the CM’s proposed visit. Meanwhile, Vantangiya villagers are excited about having the CM amidst them during Diwali.

Vantangiyas, who remained neglected for decades, were brought into the mainstream of the society through the CM’s efforts. Yogi Adityanath has been celebrating Diwali with Vantangiyas since 2009 when he was the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur.

Owing to the sustained efforts of Yogi, children of Vantangiyas, particularly daughters, are receiving education and moving towards self-reliance.

