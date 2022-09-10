U.P. CM Yogi visits kin of late BJP MLA Arvind Giri in Gola
Giri, 65, a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency, had died of a heart attack on September 6
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family members of the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Giri in Gola town of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday.
Giri, 65, a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency, had died after suffering a heart attack in his car near Sidhauli (in Sitapur district) while he was on his way to Lucknow on September 6.
After landing at a helipad at Rajendra Giri sports ground in Gola town at around 11:40am, the CM went to the burial place where Giri’s last rituals were performed on September 7. There the CM placed a wreath. Later, he met Giri’s family members. BJP legislator from Palia Harvinder Kumar Sahani aka Romi Sahni was prominent among those present on the occasion.
The CM also visited Lord Shiva’s temple in Gola famous as Chhoti Kashi and offered prayers there before flying back to the state capital.
-
3 nabbed for murder after man killed, four injured in outer Delhi
A 22-year-old man was killed and four others were injured after a group of assailants went on a stabbing spree in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday. According to police, the stabbing incidents occurred at two different places in Mangolpuri in a quick succession on Friday afternoon. Three of the eight suspects, identified as Shahrukh, Saif and Vineet, were arrested while four teams have been formed to nab those absconding, they said.
-
BJP govt failed to fulfil even a single promise made to women: Lamba
Shimla: The Congress on Saturday released the registration form for the ₹1,500 monthly allowances the party had promised to give to women if voted to power. Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba alleged that BJP did not fulfil the promises it had made to the women in 2017. Lamba said there have been scores of complaints to the Jal Shakti Department on the CM helpline.
-
Allahabad University study to find ways how microgreens can improve health of rural girls
A team of Allahabad University researchers will conduct a study to identify ways in which microgreens—young vegetable greens that are just a few inches tall like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, watercress and radish etc—can help improve health of adolescent girls living in villages of Uttar Pradesh. As part of this mission, a team led by Neetu Mishra, associate professor and head, department of family and community sciences, AU will undertake in-depth laboratory and field based studies.
-
Body of WB trekker retrieved from Kinnaur’s Khimloga pass
A joint rescue team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Dogra Scouts retrieved the body of the trekker who died at Kinnaur's Khimloga pass on September 2. The deceased trekker Sujoy Dule, hailing from West Bengal, was part of a nine-member team including three trekkers and six porters who set off on a trekking expedition from Liwadi village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand to Chitkul in Himachal through 5, 712-m Khimloga Pass.
-
'What will happen to his family?': Kin of man who died cleaning sewer in Delhi
Besides Chandilya (32), a security guard also died in the Bakkarwala area when they went down a sewer. Satish Kumar, the brother-in-law of the sweeper, Chandilya, aged 32, talked to the media about the plight of his family. Chandilya was the sole breadwinner of his family and is survived by his wife and a two-year-old son. Ashokm also fell unconscious.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics