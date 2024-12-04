UP collects 1.35 lakh crore tax revenue in 8 months

letters@hindustantimes.com For representation only (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday claimed it has collected a tax revenue of ₹135058.47 crore in the first eight months (April 1 to November 30) of 2024-2025.

Its tax collections in the first eight months are 77.3 percent of the target of ₹174623.52 crore for the period and 50 percent of the annual target of ₹270086.00 crore for 2024-2025.

The state government has collected a sum of ₹74582.01 crore from GST and VAT while the collections from the excise and stamps and registration were ₹30403.28 crore and ₹19987.09 crore respectively. It collected ₹7579.74 crore from transport, ₹2226.81 crore from energy and ₹279.54 crore from land revenue

“Our revenue collections are going up and the state’s financial situation is witnessing marked improvement consistently. We have maintained financial discipline and followed austerity measures too. The state government has made sufficient funds available for development works. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been reviewing the situation regularly to ensure that further improvement takes place in the situation,” said minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna.

The state government’s non-tax collections remained ₹8361.99 crore from April 1 to 30 November 2024. In the month of November 2024, the state government collected a total revenue of ₹18389.80 crore against ₹16610.53 crore, up by ₹1779.27 crore collected in the same month in 2023.