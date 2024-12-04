Menu Explore
UP collects 1.35 lakh crore tax revenue in 8 months

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 05, 2024 05:30 AM IST

letters@hindustantimes.com

For representation only (File Photo)
For representation only (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday claimed it has collected a tax revenue of 135058.47 crore in the first eight months (April 1 to November 30) of 2024-2025.

Its tax collections in the first eight months are 77.3 percent of the target of 174623.52 crore for the period and 50 percent of the annual target of 270086.00 crore for 2024-2025.

The state government has collected a sum of 74582.01 crore from GST and VAT while the collections from the excise and stamps and registration were 30403.28 crore and 19987.09 crore respectively. It collected 7579.74 crore from transport, 2226.81 crore from energy and 279.54 crore from land revenue

“Our revenue collections are going up and the state’s financial situation is witnessing marked improvement consistently. We have maintained financial discipline and followed austerity measures too. The state government has made sufficient funds available for development works. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been reviewing the situation regularly to ensure that further improvement takes place in the situation,” said minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna.

The state government’s non-tax collections remained 8361.99 crore from April 1 to 30 November 2024. In the month of November 2024, the state government collected a total revenue of 18389.80 crore against 16610.53 crore, up by 1779.27 crore collected in the same month in 2023.

