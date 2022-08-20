U.P. Congress holds various events on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniv

Uttar Pradesh Congress organised various in Lucknow and other parts of the state on the occasion of the 78th birth anniversary of the late PM Rajiv Gandhi (1944-1991) on Saturday. UP Congress’s media and communication wing chairperson Naseemuddin Siddiqui gave this information.

Various Congress workers and leaders paid floral tributes at the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Kalidas Marg crossing and at other places. They distributed sweets at various road crossings and fed the poor.

“The day is celebrated as ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’. In Lucknow and elsewhere, the Congress people organised Kavi Sammelans, sweets distribution and feast. At Congress office in Lucknow, a grand Kavi Sammelan was organised where several eminent poets from across the country participated,” said Siddiqui.

The Congress in a statement said the event at the Congress office in Lucknow began with floral tributes by party’s Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari, a Rajasthan government minister and Congress’ UP co-inchrage Dheeraj Gurjar, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ and Naseemuddin Siddique.

Speaking at the event, Tiwari said Rajiv Gandhi’s life was like a beautiful song. He was a lively person. Tiwari said that Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first PM of India, laid the foundation of the modern India. After him, Indira Gandhi as PM energised the modern India and Rajiv Gandhi by triggering industrial and IT revolution in India showed the world that India is a frontrunner, he added.

Tiwari said Rajiv Gandhi was behind India’s communication and computer revolution, expansion of education, right to vote for youth (from the age of 18 years) and panchayati raj. Dheeraj Gurjar said Rajiv Gandhi was instrumental in India’s economic consolidation at the global level and he fought terrorism fearlessly.