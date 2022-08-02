UP cops in 17 districts learn basic life support tricks

On the theme of ‘Each one, Save One’, the doctors of UP Orthopaedic Association on Monday organised training workshops for police to make them learn tricks of basic life support as they are among the first responders in case of accidents or any other incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These workshops were organised in 17 districts including Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur. Other districts where similar workshops were organised were Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Mathura, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Etawah, Saharanpur, Sultanpur and Agra. The workshops were organised to observe ‘National Bone and Joint Day’.

UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said the state police, with the help of doctors’ association president Dr Ashish Kumar and secretary Dr Santosh Singh, are preparing an action plan to train all police personnel of UP-112 police response vehicles, traffic, Government Railway Police and PAC so that they could save lives of people while carrying out rescue operations in case of exigencies.