U.P. Covid active case tally past 100 for 1st time in 2023

For the first time this year, the active tally of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100-mark. On Monday, it stood at 102. The rise in Covid cases was attributed to the sudden change in season and people not taking the booster vaccine shot. (For representation)

The state capital had 12 active cases, all of which were reported in the last one week.

“The number of Covid cases has gone up but there is no need to panic. At present, there are 102 Covid cases. Gautam Budha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow share the major caseload,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer.

“Around 16.89 crore persons have taken the second dose, but the booster shot was administered to only 4.60 crore people so far,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 21,28,330 covid cases and 23,649 deaths with a recovery rate of 98.88%.

“Avoiding Covid infection is easy if we follow the protocol such as avoiding going to crowded places, using mask in public spaces, and maintaining physical distance. Many people don’t have symptoms but can spread the infection,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, the director of a private hospital in Lucknow.