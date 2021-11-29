UP crosses 16-crore Covid vaccination mark

LUCKNOW With over 14,09,556 doses administered on Monday, Uttar Pradesh crossed the 16-crore Covid vaccination mark.

In a tweet in Hindi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Securing life and livelihood, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 16 crore Covid vaccine (doses). This achievement is dedicated to the guidance of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and hard work of health workers.”

He also appealed to the people to take the “teekaa jeet kaa” (vaccine of victory).

Besides, Lucknow saw the highest number of doses administered in a single day (39,500 by 7pm) this month, according to data from the health department.

There were 169 vaccination booths at government health facilities and 20 in private hospitals. “Till now, Lucknow has administered over 51.43 lakh doses, including over 33 lakh first doses, which is over 87% of the target population and over 18.38 lakh second doses,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

By 7pm, UP had administered 16,10,00,969 doses, including 11,14,82,777 first doses and 4,94,27,478 second doses.

“There are 86 active Covid cases under treatment in the state, of which 67 are in home isolation,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

He said that 8,17,762 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the state on Sunday.

So far, UP reported 1710387 Covid cases, 22,910 deaths while 1687391 patients had recovered, according to data from the health department.

