U.P. crosses two- cr mark in giving booster shots

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday crossed the 2-crore mark in administering precaution doses of Covid vaccine.

Describing the achievement as a result of the hard work of the health and frontline workers, chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state achieved success in giving additional protection to people against Covid-19 by administering over two crore precaution doses. This accomplishment is due to the dedication and hard work of our health and frontline workers.”

He urged the eligible citizens to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and contribute towards a Covid-free India by taking the precaution dose at the earliest.

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had administered 2,04,22,815 precaution doses by 5 pm on Monday. The total number of doses administered till now is 36,40,67,295.

“Committed to providing additional protection to the people against the virus, Uttar Pradesh began administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. The state, on July 15, launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost,” said a press statement from the state government.

“Booster dose is significant to maintain the body’s resistance against the Covid infection. All those above 18 years of age who have had their second dose six months before are eligible for a booster dose,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has so far given about 17,65,18,170 first doses, while as many as 16,70,77,967 individuals are fully vaccinated. Besides, over 2,71,73,327 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-18 and over 1,60,57,198 to children in the age group of 12-15.