U.P.: CSJMU rolls out digital student service portal

In a move that will save Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) students the rigmarole of getting their documents rectified if there is any mistake in them, governor Anandiben Patel virtually launched the “faceless digital student service portal” from Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Developed by the project monitoring unit of CSJMU, Kanpur, the portal will not only help students get the mistakes in their documents corrected online, it will also allow them to track the progress while sitting at home.

Congratulating the university on the launch of the portal, the governor said the facility will prove to be a milestone in addressing endless problems of students who had to earlier run from pillar to post to get their documents rectified.

Once rectified, the corrected certificates will be automatically available on the dashboard itself. Through this module, the students will be able to download important forms like marksheets, degree certificates, provisional and migration certificates with digital signature.

Moreover, the governor said it was very important that universities increased participation of students in their activities. “This not only improves the abilities and confidence of students, it also increases the marks in the NAAC evaluation of the university,” she added.

Shahuji Maharaj’s descendant donates ₹10 lakh to CSJMU

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University organised a symposium on the 149th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest of the programme, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, descendant of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj, said Shahuji’s most prominent work was in the field of education. He had made primary education free and compulsory for everyone.

He said his Trust would donate ₹10 lakh to the CSJMU for the welfare of education of widows’ children. Vice chancellor, CSJMU, prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said the university would give a ₹10,000 scholarship to those researching on Shahu Ji Maharaj.