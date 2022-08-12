U.P.: Defaulters on power dept radar in Prayagraj
Thousands of electricity consumers who have not paid their dues for the past many years are in for trouble as the power department in Prayagraj is gearing up to snap their connections.
After disconnection, if any consumer tries to get their connection reconnected without clearing their dues, the department would also lodge named FIRs against them under relevant sections of the Electricity Distribution Act-2003, say officials.
Local power officials have started the exercise after being pulled up by Vidya Bhushan, MD, Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. As per the officials, there are a total of eight-and-a-half lakh electricity consumers in the district. Of them, about 3.5 lakh are in the city areas while the remaining are in rural areas.
There are several thousands among them who have not bothered to pay their power dues for the past many years. The defaulters include those who have not deposited electricity dues for 6 months to 10 years despite notices.
Electricity bills to the tune of lakhs of rupees remain unpaid against these consumers, they say. Confirming the planned crackdown, chief engineer Vinod Kumar said on the instructions of managing director Vidya Bhushan, instructions have been given to disconnect the power supply of consumers who have never paid the electricity bills.
“The junior engineers have been told to snap the connections of 20 defaulters every day in their respective areas. If there is negligence, action will be taken against the officials also,” Kumar said.
The UP Power Corporation Ltd’s (UPPCL) one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to recover ₹27,000 crore electricity dues in the state had failed to evoke the “desired” response from defaulters who chose not to clear their pending electricity bills before the 2022 assembly polls.
In October, 2021, UPPCL had announced the OTS seeking to waive 100% surcharge (interest) payable on electricity dues provided consumers cleared all their dues. The scheme that was applicable to farmers, domestic and commercial consumers was to be in effect between October 21 and November 30, 2021.
The scheme was, however, extended at least thrice before it finally came to an end on January 31, 2022 after the corporation made a lot of publicity to encourage defaulters to opt for the OTS but failed to get the desired results.
