U.P.: Delay in carry over exam result leaves scores of AKTU students in the lurch

LUCKNOW Hundreds of students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here are either on the verge of losing jobs or their job offers were put on hold till they submit degrees and in some cases, students are unable to pursue their higher education elsewhere as the university has not declared results of their carry over papers (COP) held in December last and early this year.

The carry over exams at AKTU, Lucknow, were held in December last and early this year. (For Representation)

The carry over examinations are conducted the result of regular courses are declared. Those students who clear the examination by scoring minimum marks need to qualify the exam and get promoted to next semester.

Ayush Pandey had COP in digital electronics. He’s missing out on many job opportunities due to this backlog. “I studied computer science and engineering (AI) and missing out on many job opportunities because of this COP. Many companies have rejected my application form because of the backlog.”

One Sanket Singh claims that COP results have not been declared while the exam was held in January. “The software company where I am seeking a job is asking for full result and professional certificate,” he said.

Students allege that the examination department of the university has derailed and does not seems to be able to recover. The university administration has made alternative arrangements and released the results of the semester examination. However, it has not yet declared the results of the carry over examination held in January.

The recent turmoil in the university has had the biggest impact on the work of the examination department. The situation is that the result of the carry over examination held in August 2022 has recently been released after about a year. Students had been worried for a long time regarding the exam results.

Vivek Shukla faces a similar problem. “I have passed B Pharm but I have one COP results pending for the last seven months. Due to this, I am facing many problems,” he said.

Taking to social media, Saurabh Singh said his B Tech third semester COP result has been pending since March 2023. “I can’t even apply because of backlog criteria,” he said.

“Exams were held approximately six months ago. AKTU should learn from other universities. Students eagerly await the outcome to plan their future academic or professional endeavours accordingly. Delay in results is causing uncertainty and hindering their future academic plans,” reads one of the post on social media.

AKTU controller of exam Rajiv Kumar said efforts were on to declare COP 2022-23 odd semester result this week. Even semester COP results will be announced thereafter, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

